Juveniles charged as adults in Salisbury basketball tournament shooting that injured 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were charged Friday after two young teens were shot at the Moir Christmas Classic Basketball Tournament in 2021.

Tyreze Devonte Miller,17, and Isaiah Boulder, 17, were indicted as adults with one count of attempted murder each.

The shooting happened Dec. 29 at the yearly basketball tournament at Catawba College.

Police said two teenagers- a 13-year-old and 14-year-old - were shot during halftime.

The shooting happened after a fight broke out near the concession stand in the lobby of Goodman Gymnasium.

Police said the 13-year-old male was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg and the 14-year-old was shot in the forearm and was treated at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

The teens were not involved in the fight that led to the shooting, police said.

“It is clearly a senseless act to be firing, particularly in the atmosphere those shots were fired in at some young people,” Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes told WBTV shortly after the shooting. “These are underage kids attending a basketball game for their high school and it was completely unnecessary.”

