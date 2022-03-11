Footage released from inside bus where CATS driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are releasing footage from inside the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus where driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed a month ago in uptown Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 21-year-old Darian Dru Thavychith is the person accused of shooting and killing 41-year-old Ethan Rivera while Rivera was driving the bus on West Trade Street near South Graham Street around 9:35 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

CMPD investigators said the shooting was sparked by road rage.

The release of the bus footage, showing the events that unfolded that night, comes a month to the day of the deadly shooting.

A moment of silence, memorials and an outpouring of community support for Rivera’s family followed the tragic shooting.

Thavychith was arrested for the shooting in Kansas in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The arrest came after a two-week manhunt that went through North Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas and Colorado, CMPD officials said.

Rivera’s death sparked many CATS bus drivers to come forward and air their grievances directly to the City of Charlotte and their CEO, John Lewis, in an effort to make their days on the job safer.

CATS operators say what happened to Rivera could have been any of them and that they are put in unsafe or dangerous situations all too often.

