First Alert: Rain, storms overnight Friday into Saturday morning; snow coming back to the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies today with milder afternoon readings in the seasonal lower 60s.

Mostly dry, milder 60s this afternoon

Rain, severe weather risk tonight

Mountain snow, blustery Saturday

Record-challenging cold early Sunday

The day will also be mostly dry before showers push in from the south late in the day.

A First Alert is up for tonight and Saturday as a complex system crosses the Carolinas. The rain will be very heavy early Saturday morning and there will probably even be a few stronger storms in the Piedmont before quickly pulling out around daybreak Saturday morning.

Some sunshine will break out for most neighborhoods Saturday morning, but the rain will transition to snow in the mountains during the predawn hours Saturday.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory out for the lower elevations in the High Country and a Winter Storm Warning for elevations above 3,500 feet. Accumulations will range from a couple of inches around Boone and Blowing Rock to perhaps as much as six inches on the ridgetops and there may even be some thundersnow Saturday.

Sharply colder air will blow in on gusty winds Saturday. Piedmont-area daybreak temperatures will be in the lower 50s Saturday, but readings will fall into the 40s as the day wears on.

Wind gusts could top out near 30 mph around Charlotte Saturday with higher gusts in the mountains. Overnight lows Saturday night are forecast to drop into the teens to lower 20s, as Daylight Saving Time kicks in early Sunday morning. Sunday will bring sunshine with highs again in the chilly 50s.

We’ll warm back into the 60s Monday and Tuesday, but showers may return late Tuesday. A First Alert has been declared for Wednesday, as rain is looking likely midweek.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

