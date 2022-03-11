First Alert issued tonight, Saturday for heavy rain and mountain snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a foggy start to the morning, we are finally seeing some sunshine again in the Carolinas. These peeks of sunshine will be short-lived because clouds and rain will return this evening.

Rest of today: Increasing clouds

First Alert Tonight: Showers along with the possibility of thunderstorms

First Alert Saturday: Mountain snow, cold and windy

Expect increasing clouds and temperatures to top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s for this afternoon. Some isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible this evening.

Tonight, expect heavy rain at times along with some thunderstorms; some storms may be strong to severe capable of producing damaging winds. Lows will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday futurecast (First Alert Weather)

Saturday morning will start out with some snow in the mountains; between 1-3 inches of accumulation will be possible in most locations but up to 4 inches of snow will be possible in the highest elevations.

For the rest of the Carolinas, Saturday will be very cold and blustery with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour and temperatures falling from the 40s into the 30s, under a mostly sunny sky. We will end the weekend with plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but highs will only make it into the 40s and 50s.

Forecast wind gusts (First Alert Weather)

Monday and Tuesday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Our next First Alert is for another round of rain on Wednesday; highs will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid-70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.