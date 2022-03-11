Community pushes for increased security, law changes, 911 call button for CATS bus drivers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One month after the murder of CATS operator Ethan Rivera, community leaders and CATS drivers gathered to petition once again for safety changes.

Among their requests, they are asking for increased security on dangerous routes, state law changes for assaults on operators, and a 911 call button on buses for emergencies.

“We all play a major role in ensuring that there are no other Ethan Rivera’s,” said Charlotte Workers Assembly contractor Michel Dunlap Thompson.

Cierra Hall, who was coworkers with Rivera, was cleaning up Ethan’s memorial Friday afternoon while weighing in on the proposal.

“I definitely agree with everything that’s going on, being that we are bus operators and we actually put our life on the line every day to operate the city. It would be better if we were comfortable,” she explained.

The group said they have been working with CATS, as has the union that represents bus drivers, to find solutions.

CEO John Lewis told WBTV recently they are planning to increase security from CMPD and their private company.

“It only gets better from here. Hope for great results for what may happen, but we got to keep it in their face and keep his name alive,” said Hall.

