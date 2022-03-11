CATS bus drivers continue calls for improved safety one month after fellow driver killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday marks one month since CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed.

On Friday afternoon, his fellow drivers marked his murder.

Rivera was driving along Trade and Graham streets in uptown Charlotte on Feb. 11 when police say another driver, Darian Thuvychith, is accused of shooting and killing him. He was taken into custody earlier this month.

Since the shooting, other CATS drivers have called on the city to make their jobs safer.

They want security on board, a 911 call button and bulletproof partitions, just to name a few changes.

They renewed their calls during a news conference on Graham Street, saying there have been some implementations, but there are many more that need to be addressed.

