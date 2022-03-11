Carowinds reopening for the 2022 season, passholders enjoy extra night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Carowinds is back!

The Carolinas’ favorite multi-state theme park is reopening on Saturday with new events and new menu items. The amusement park even hired hundreds more people to help make the Carowinds experience even smoother.

Carowinds spent the last month preparing for people to enjoy the 2022 season. The park spokesperson says workers have done maintenance and tons of hiring just to get ready for this Saturday, but some amusement park admirers are getting in early.

”I get to go, go, go,” said Monica Thomas, a pass holder who is getting in a day earlier.

The empty parking lots and gates of Carowinds will be like that no more come Saturday, but some people get a sneak peek tonight. The pass holders will get to see some of the new menu items and merchandise that will roll out this year.

”We’re going to be the first ones so I’m just so excited,” said Jackson Stotts, another pass holder. “I look forward to the rides. Fury first especially. I have a weak stomach, so I have to build up to ride Fury.”

Stotts goes with a group of other Carowinds fanatics, which includes Thomas.

”I’m an adrenaline junkie. I just like getting to get out of the house, getting on a roller coaster. Just…go,” said Thomas.

The rides and games are ready and waiting. This time, no reservations to get a spot in the park. Last year, because of COVID-19, parks were at a maximum number of people to keep up with capacity caps and social distancing. Some complained that it was extremely difficult to get a reservation for such a popular Charlotte attraction. Thomas says she held off on getting a park pass holder pass because of this and COVID.

”It’s gonna be a lot better this year,” she said. “It’s going to be a lot more exciting.”

Other COVID protocols like masks and social distancing have been ditched too. Although, anyone can do what they need to feel safe. Thomas says she is one of those people.

”Still a little scared. Still a little nervous. Still going to be precautious. May not wear a mask no but I definitely will keep my distance from other people,” she explains.

But tonight, the most of their worries is getting to the front of the line for their favorite—Fury 325. They are meeting up with more people from their Facebook group, some who Thomas say they have not seen in a while.

”We’re excited. We’re excited that we will be able to do the things we previously haven’t been able to do,” she said.

”All of us in the Carolinas are just so grateful for the staff and maintenance team and everyone who opens this park every year,” saidStotts.

Opening day starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning so it might be rainy but if someone is looking for something to do, Carowinds is ready to welcome you once again with open arms.

