Brookgreen Gardens welcomes baby goat triplets

Brookgreen Gardens welcomed three new baby goats this week.
Brookgreen Gardens welcomed three new baby goats this week.(Source: Brookgreen Gardens)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has a few more cute babies that you can visit.

The popular Murrells Inlet attraction welcomed three new baby goats this week.

Mama goat, Tammy, gave birth to the triplets and all three are doing great, according to Brookgreen Gardens.

Not one, not two, but three baby goats! Babies and mom, Tammy, are doing great and you can come see them at the Floyd...

Posted by Brookgreen Gardens on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Since 2011, Brookgreen Gardens has collaborated with the Spanish Goat Conservation Society to breed the Lowcountry Spanish goat bloodline. The program helps to sustain the rare breed, and allow for an opportunity to educate the public on the important role these animals play.

Visitors will be able see the triplets at the Floyd Family Heritage Farm exhibit at Brookgreen.

Earlier this year, Brookgreen also welcomed five otter pups. They were born during the winter storm at the end of January.

