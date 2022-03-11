After wife’s tragic death, Afghan father left raising three children on his own in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three pink candles sit atop a frosted cake surrounded by presents and brightly colored birthday balloons. Armaghan Rasoul scans the room wide-eyed, taking in all the preparations being made to ring in her third birthday.

“Can you put it on the table,” someone asks the little girl who gingerly unfolds a paper napkin.

Her father, Ahmad Rasoul, is close by, moving back and forth between the three children the 31-year-old Afghan refugee is now raising on his own.

On the table, tucked behind the birthday cake, sits a framed photo of Nabila Rasoul, a stark reminder of what makes the celebration so bittersweet.

On Feb. 15, the 23-year-old woman was hit and killed by an impaired driver while walking along East W.T. Harris Boulevard in Charlotte in the middle of the afternoon.

Her English teacher, 75-year-old Dina Fernandez, a devoted Catholic Charities volunteer, was also killed in the accident.

Ahmad’s voice shakes as he talks about his wife, “she was a good partner for my life, for my children.”

After living through decades of war and turmoil in Afghanistan, a safe home filled with joy and laughter is all Ahmad ever wanted for his family - but never did he expect to have it without his beloved Nabila.

She made the journey to the United States pregnant in August, as her homeland fell back into the relentless grip of the Taliban.

And in October, Nabila gave birth to a baby girl in Charlotte and named her Diyana – a child who will have no memory of her mother.

“Imagine being in a foreign country with a strange culture. Having lost your wife and the children’s mother trying to raise three young children under the age of five, and make a living at the same time,” Sam Hatcher told WBTV. “It’s just a phenomenal challenge.”

Sam owns the north Charlotte house Ahmad is renting for his family. He worked alongside Catholic Charities, the organization handling the family’s resettlement services, to furnish the house and get them settled – but Sam has turned into much more than a landlord.

“As we got to know them, we came to love them,” Sam said. “We kind of became surrogate parents since his parents are trapped in Afghanistan. We’ve been acting like their American father and mother.”

Ahmad is the first to agree, “Yeah. Mr. Sam is like my father.”

Sam realizes he and his wife can’t replace Ahmad’s blood family, who are still trapped in Afghanistan, a country that continues to plunge deeper into a massive humanitarian crisis as conditions worsen under Taliban control.

But an effort has been launched to bring Ahmad and Nabila’s parents to the United States, a support system the single father now desperately needs. The children are now in daycare as Ahmad works a full-time job to provide for his young family.

According to Catholic Charities, the U.S. State Department is aware of their case but they would not confirm to WBTV citing privacy concerns. A Public Affairs Officer released the following statement regarding the U.S. government’s ongoing evacuation efforts.

“The Department of State continues to support the departure of U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), and our Afghan allies and their eligible family members. Coordinating flights out of Kabul International Airport continues to be challenging. We will continue our efforts to facilitate the safe and orderly travel of U.S. citizens, LPRs, and Afghan allies and their eligible family members who wish to leave Afghanistan. We will not be sharing details of these efforts due to safety and operational considerations.”

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis’ office has also been notified about the effort and “is working to speak to the Rasoul family.”

Sam hopes Ahmad’s story will continue to spread until it reaches the right people.

“Their families were left behind and are trapped there. And right now it’s our greatest hope to get his family over here now that his wife and their mother is is gone, tragically,” Sam said.

He lights Armaghan’s birthday candles, and the group begins to sing “One, two, can you say three,” he asks the beaming little girl.

Life will continue to move on for the Rasoul family. Armaghan, Baktash and Diyana will grow as birthdays come and go. But their constant? Nabila’s memory is never far away.

“I her love very much and I’m very sad for losing that.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Rasoul family continue to build their new life in the United States.

