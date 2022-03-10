NC DHHS Flu
Wreck leaves one dead in Caldwell County

Speed and alcohol impairment do not appear to be contributing factors.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a car crash took place Thursday afternoon in Caldwell County.

Deputies with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded around 12:40 p.m. to the area of N.C. Highway 18 near Cedar Rock Circle.

Initial investigations reveal a 1997 Toyota Camry, driven by James Junior Rich, 78, of Lenoir, was headed east on the highway, crossed left of center, and hit a westbound 2017 Hyundai Sonata head-on.

A tractor-trailer headed traveling behind the Hyundai sustained damage from the wreck’s debris, according to deputies.

Rich died of his injuries at the scene and the driver of the other car was taken to an area hospital.

Both drivers were restrained by seatbelts and speed or alcohol impairment do not appear to be contributing factors.

No charges are expected.

N.C. 18 was shut down for about 90 minutes during the on-scene investigation.

