Woman charged in wreck that killed moped driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead and another facing charges after a car crash involving a moped Wednesday in Charlotte.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to the wreck shortly before 7 p.m. over at the 3300 block of West Sugar Creek Road. They found a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2014 Bashan moped on the scene.

The driver of the Bashan was identified as Bernard McGill, and the driver of the Malibu was identified as Demetrich Ann Carraway Evans.

Neither vehicle had other passengers.

MEDIC pronounced McGill dead at the scene.

Evans was not injured.

An investigation revealed the drivers were headed in opposite directions when Evans turned to the left in front of McGill, causing his moped to crash into the front of the car.

Officers say McGill was wearing a helmet, the moped’s lights were functioning, and speed was not a factor in the crash.

Evans was charged via citation for misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield right of way.

Anyone with information should call Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169 ext. 5 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

