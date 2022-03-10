West Charlotte butcher shop closing after almost 60 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An iconic Black-owned business in west Charlotte is closing its doors.

Westside Meats made the announcement on social media.

After 57 years of serving customers on West Trade Street, the shop’s owners posted to Facebook that they will be permanently closing.

People are sad about the news, with some responding to the announcement they’ve grown up on Westside Meats. Many thanked the owners for their years of service.

The owners will still welcome customers until April 16.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.