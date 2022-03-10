Water main break closes part of Central Ave. in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A water main break has shut down a portion of Central Avenue at Plaza Midwood in east Charlotte.

Central Avenue is closed between Hawthorne Lane and Lamar Avenue, which is right in front of The Thirsty Beaver bar.

Crews have been on the scene since at least 2 a.m. Thursday to try and repair the water main break.

#clttraffic Central Avenue (1200 block, between Hawthorn Lane and Lamar Ave) – Two lanes closed for a water main break. Use Parkwood Ave or 7th Street as an alternate. pic.twitter.com/MiLwuRWrId — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) March 10, 2022

Officials with Charlotte Water said two lanes are closed and three are open after a 12-inch water main break under Central Avenue between Hawthorn Lane and Lamar Avenue.

An overhead view shows the water main break that's closed a portion of Central Avenue in east Charlotte. (Source: City of Charlotte)

Those lanes will remain shut down through Thursday afternoon and there is a water outage to the 1200 block of Central Avenue during the repair, officials with Charlotte Water said.

A juice bar and a nail salon were a few of the businesses right alongside Central Avenue where the water main break happened.

The juice bar had closed down for the day, and staff at the neighboring nail salon said if the water wasn’t restored by 1 p.m., they would have to close as well.

According to a March 4 tweet, crews were in that same area for an emergency water pipe repair in the 1300 block of Central Avenue. Cathy Nguyn, manager at the nail salon, said two water main breaks in a matter of days are hurting business.

“We lost a lot of business because customers come here wanting to get pedicures and we’re not able to do pedicures because we don’t have running water,” Nguyn said.

#clttraffic Central Avenue (1300 block, near Lamar Avenue) – one lane is closed for an emergency water pipe repair. Customers on the 1300 block of Central Avenue are without water for at least four hours during the repair. pic.twitter.com/Xdef3nHoWe — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) March 4, 2022

There was no indication as to when the repair work would be finished.

Drivers looking to avoid the area should take East Independence Boulevard, or Pecan Avenue to Bay Street before getting back onto Hawthorne Lane.

They can also use Parkwood Avenue or 7th Street as an alternate.

