NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Water main break closes part of Central Ave. in east Charlotte

Crews have been on the scene since at least 2 a.m. Thursday to try and repair the water main break.
A huge water main break in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood is slowing down traffic and shutting down businesses.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A water main break has shut down a portion of Central Avenue at Plaza Midwood in east Charlotte.

Central Avenue is closed between Hawthorne Lane and Lamar Avenue, which is right in front of The Thirsty Beaver bar.

Crews have been on the scene since at least 2 a.m. Thursday to try and repair the water main break.

Officials with Charlotte Water said two lanes are closed and three are open after a 12-inch water main break under Central Avenue between Hawthorn Lane and Lamar Avenue.

An overhead view shows the water main break that's closed a portion of Central Avenue in east...
An overhead view shows the water main break that's closed a portion of Central Avenue in east Charlotte.(Source: City of Charlotte)

Those lanes will remain shut down through Thursday afternoon and there is a water outage to the 1200 block of Central Avenue during the repair, officials with Charlotte Water said.

A juice bar and a nail salon were a few of the businesses right alongside Central Avenue where the water main break happened.

The juice bar had closed down for the day, and staff at the neighboring nail salon said if the water wasn’t restored by 1 p.m., they would have to close as well.

According to a March 4 tweet, crews were in that same area for an emergency water pipe repair in the 1300 block of Central Avenue. Cathy Nguyn, manager at the nail salon, said two water main breaks in a matter of days are hurting business.

“We lost a lot of business because customers come here wanting to get pedicures and we’re not able to do pedicures because we don’t have running water,” Nguyn said.

There was no indication as to when the repair work would be finished.

Drivers looking to avoid the area should take East Independence Boulevard, or Pecan Avenue to Bay Street before getting back onto Hawthorne Lane.

They can also use Parkwood Avenue or 7th Street as an alternate.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit names Tangela Parker and Eric Parker - who are the couple charged in the murder -...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against couple, N.C. furniture plant in 2021 co-worker murder case
Madison Cawthorn, a 25-year-old Republican candidate for U.S. House in North Carolina’s 11th...
N.C Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged for driving with revoked license
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the...
Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run
Two cars became stuck in floodwaters on North Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte.
Cars stuck in floodwaters on N. Tryon St. in Charlotte metro area
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say officers were patrolling in search of a vehicle that was...
CMPD: Officer fires shot at driver who tried to drive toward police at southwest Charlotte motel

Latest News

A large water main break has blocked a portion of Lebanon Road in Mint Hill.
Large water main break closes part of Lebanon Road in Mint Hill
Crews have responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County.
Deadly crash closes portion of southbound U.S. 321 in Lincoln County
Crews responded to a deadly crash on Old Mocksville Road in Rowan County early Thursday morning.
Troopers: Driver killed after car flips over, ends up in front yard of Rowan County home
Trucks that take diesel are paying the highest prices now and they have tanks that hold a lot...
Truckers hit the hardest as gas prices continue to rise