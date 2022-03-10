Virtual course delivers ‘Powerful Tools’ to adult caregivers in Cabarrus

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County: Caregivers often spend so much time and energy on others, they leave little time for themselves. That, of course, can impact the quality of care they provide.

Self-care is one of many topics addressed in the six-week Powerful Tools for Caregivers course, which is now taking registration for the upcoming session. Call 704-920-1882 to register.

Offered through Cabarrus County Human Services, Powerful Tools is a free virtual workshop which helps connect caregivers to important resources while helping to improve self-confidence, reduce stress, communicate feelings and balance life.

The virtual sessions are scheduled from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: March 16, 23 and 30 and April 6, 13, and 20. Registration includes a caregiver manual, resource materials, giveaways and door prizes. The deadline to register has been extended to Monday, March 14.

Attendees can take the course from any internet-connected device. Those without an internet-connected computer, tablet or smartphone can log in from computers at any Cabarrus County library.

Registration is required and respite may be available for the classes, which take place on Microsoft Teams.

Learn more about all the services provided by the Family Caregiver Support Program by calling 704-920-1400 or visiting //cabarruscounty.us/departments/adult-aging-services.

