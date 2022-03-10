NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Virtual course delivers ‘Powerful Tools’ to adult caregivers in Cabarrus

Registration extended through March 14 for upcoming session
Offered through Cabarrus County Human Services, Powerful Tools is a free virtual workshop which...
Offered through Cabarrus County Human Services, Powerful Tools is a free virtual workshop which helps connect caregivers to important resources while helping to improve self-confidence, reduce stress, communicate feelings and balance life.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County: Caregivers often spend so much time and energy on others, they leave little time for themselves. That, of course, can impact the quality of care they provide.

Self-care is one of many topics addressed in the six-week Powerful Tools for Caregivers course, which is now taking registration for the upcoming session. Call 704-920-1882 to register.

Offered through Cabarrus County Human Services, Powerful Tools is a free virtual workshop which helps connect caregivers to important resources while helping to improve self-confidence, reduce stress, communicate feelings and balance life.

The virtual sessions are scheduled from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: March 16, 23 and 30 and April 6, 13, and 20. Registration includes a caregiver manual, resource materials, giveaways and door prizes. The deadline to register has been extended to Monday, March 14.

Attendees can take the course from any internet-connected device. Those without an internet-connected computer, tablet or smartphone can log in from computers at any Cabarrus County library.

Registration is required and respite may be available for the classes, which take place on Microsoft Teams.

Learn more about all the services provided by the Family Caregiver Support Program by calling 704-920-1400 or visiting //cabarruscounty.us/departments/adult-aging-services.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshots broke out in a Salisbury neighborhood Thursday morning, killing one and injuring an...
Police: 1 dead, off-duty firefighter hurt in Salisbury neighborhood shooting
Crews have responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County.
Deadly crash closed portion of southbound U.S. 321 in Lincoln County Thursday
Crews responded to a deadly crash on Old Mocksville Road in Rowan County early Thursday morning.
Troopers: Driver killed after car flips over, ends up in front yard of Rowan County home
Erica Thomas Union County
Talk about it: Conversations about domestic violence sparked after murder-suicide in Union Co.
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

It has been nearly three weeks since 15-year-old Martin Solano-Tashpulatova was shot and killed...
“They set my baby up”: Mother speaks about 15-year-old son’s killing
Emmanuel Bedford was previously charged with grand larceny and obstruction of justice in...
Man indicted for murder, kidnapping following Pageland, S.C. mother’s disappearance
Residents told to stay inside due to SWAT situation in Fort Mill, S.C.
Mother determined to find person who killed her 15-year-old son in Charlotte
Jury indicts man on murder, kidnapping charges in Pageland, S.C. mother’s disappearance