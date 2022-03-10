Troopers: Driver killed after car flips over, ends up in front yard of Rowan County home

NC DHHS Flu
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Old Mocksville Road, which is past Ellis Park and just north of Salisbury.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Rowan County.

According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Old Mocksville Road, which is past Ellis Park and just north of Salisbury.

Troopers said the car flipped over and ran off the road before overturning again and ending up in the front yard of a home.

The driver died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to troopers on the scene.

That person’s name has not been released at this time.

