Troopers: Driver killed after car flips over, ends up in front yard of Rowan County home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Rowan County.

According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Old Mocksville Road, which is past Ellis Park and just north of Salisbury.

Fatal crash, Old Mocksville Rd. North of Ellis Park in Rowan. One car involved. Road is open but Highway Patrol is investigating, will be here another hour. pic.twitter.com/cguPJcYDU7 — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) March 10, 2022

Troopers said the car flipped over and ran off the road before overturning again and ending up in the front yard of a home.

The driver died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to troopers on the scene.

That person’s name has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.