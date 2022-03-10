NC DHHS Flu
Tatum stays hot, scores 44 as Celtics beat Hornets 115-101

Jayson Tatum scores 44 as Boston beats Charlotte.
Jayson Tatum scores 44 as Boston beats Charlotte.(Nate Wimberly/ | WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 44 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets 115-101 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Tatum, coming off a 54-point performance against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, made 16 of 24 shots from the field and 6 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc. He also made all six free throws.

Tatum was also effective on defense, limiting the red hot Terry Rozier to just 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting.

Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington each had 17 points to lead the Hornets, who fell to 1-12 on the second night of back-to-back games.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

