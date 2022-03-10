Talk about it: Conversations about domestic violence sparked after murder-suicide in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After the murder of mother Erica Thomas in Union County, the conversation surrounding domestic violence has continued.

Thomas, according to court documents, had done her part to protect herself.

“She did all the right steps. She did what she was supposed to do but it didn’t protect her. He was still able to get his hands on guns,” friend Jillian Garrison told us after her murder.

Records show Thomas filed a domestic protective order in November 2020. A few months after it expired, she filed another one in February 2021. In April, a judge ordered that weapons seized from Laney be released to Thomas and to Laney’s cousin after they testified the guns belonged to them.

The Union County Sheriff’s office says Thomas was killed Sunday in a murder-suicide by Laney.

None of those guns were used.

“We want to find a solution and say, ‘she could have done something differently.’ I don’t know if she could have unless she decided to leave the area,” said Jessie Lindberg, executive director at Turning Point, Inc.

Turning Point, Inc. helps victims get out of domestic situations. You also don’t have to stay at the facility to get help.

Lindberg says those who have kids have an incredibly hard decision to up and leave the area.

“Ultimately I think she did everything she thought to do. This abuser was losing power and control and that is what domestic violence is all about,” Lindberg added.

She says for those in need of help, shelters are an option.

“If you are in a situation, you know are imminently a threat, the only way to have yourself secured by a facility where literally you can’t get in unless someone physically lets you in the building is to come to a shelter,” she said.

Leaving, she says, also starts with making a safety plan.

“It’s a plan you put in place that dictates what I need to come with me. Do I need all the vital documents? Birth certificate, proof of insurance, that type of thing,” she said.

If you or someone you know need help, the domestic violence crisis number is 704-283-7233.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.