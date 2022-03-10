Rowan man convicted as habitual felon

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - James Damion Mack of Salisbury was convicted in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony interfere with an electronic monitoring device and admitted his status as a habitual felon, according to a news release from the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office.

The presiding judge sentenced him to a minimum of 30 months to a maximum of 48 months in prison.

On March 4, 2020, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety received notice an ankle monitor had been tampered with which belonged to Mack. Officers went to the electronic monitoring unit’s last known GPS point which was Mack’s residence. Officers located the ankle monitor and the strap had been cut. The ankle monitor had been ordered on Mack pursuant to a Union County case involving felony possession of a weapon by prisoner.

Mack had previously been convicted of felony common law robbery, felony possession of a stolen firearm, and felony attempted possession of stolen property, among other convictions.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the work of Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Greene in the prosecution of the case. Cook stated that if her office had not prosecuted Mack as a habitual felon, he could have received as little as 6-8 months with a probationary sentence.

