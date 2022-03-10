Red Rock Developments planning 379-acre industrial park in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County EDC is reporting that more growth may be coming soon to Rowan County.

Red Rock Developments has plans to develop a 379-acre industrial park totaling 2.65 million square feet of commercial space over six buildings, officials shared at a community meeting last week.

At the industrial park, expected to be located off Interstate 85 at exit 81 near Chewy, the largest building is projected at more than 1.1 million square feet, with the other five between 150,000 and 600,000 square feet.

All six are being designed as spec buildings, meaning the developers will try to attract a high-quality tenant during the construction process.

