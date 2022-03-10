NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Red Rock Developments planning 379-acre industrial park in Rowan County

Red Rock Developments has plans to develop a 379-acre industrial park totaling 2.65 million square feet of commercial space over six buildings.
Red Rock Developments has plans to develop a 379-acre industrial park totaling 2.65 million...
Red Rock Developments has plans to develop a 379-acre industrial park totaling 2.65 million square feet of commercial space over six buildings.(Source: Rowan EDC)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County EDC is reporting that more growth may be coming soon to Rowan County.

Red Rock Developments has plans to develop a 379-acre industrial park totaling 2.65 million square feet of commercial space over six buildings, officials shared at a community meeting last week.

At the industrial park, expected to be located off Interstate 85 at exit 81 near Chewy, the largest building is projected at more than 1.1 million square feet, with the other five between 150,000 and 600,000 square feet.

All six are being designed as spec buildings, meaning the developers will try to attract a high-quality tenant during the construction process.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshots broke out in a Salisbury neighborhood Thursday morning, killing one and injuring an...
Police: 1 dead, off-duty firefighter hurt in Salisbury neighborhood shooting
Crews have responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County.
Deadly crash closed portion of southbound U.S. 321 in Lincoln County Thursday
Crews responded to a deadly crash on Old Mocksville Road in Rowan County early Thursday morning.
Troopers: Driver killed after car flips over, ends up in front yard of Rowan County home
The situation began when authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home on Nims Street.
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Fort Mill, S.C.
It has been nearly three weeks since 15-year-old Martin Solano-Tashpulatova was shot and killed...
‘They set my baby up’: Mother wants justice after 15-year-old son shot, killed in northeast Charlotte

Latest News

Barnhardt Jewelers was named Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year.
Rowan Chamber announces 96th Annual Gala award winners
The owners of Westside Meats posted to Facebook that they would be permanently closing on April...
West Charlotte butcher shop closing after almost 60 years
The Cabarrus Center, located in historic downtown Concord, has been the hub of entrepreneurial...
Cabarrus Center launches team-based entrepreneurship-mentor program
A startup that called Concord home and promised thousands of jobs filed bankruptcy after a...
Russian oligarchs invest millions in North Carolina companies