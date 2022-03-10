NC DHHS Flu
Police: Bank robbed on Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury

No injuries were reported.
Police were called to F&M Bank in Salisbury after it was robbed Thursday morning.
Police were called to F&M Bank in Salisbury after it was robbed Thursday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Salisbury police are investigating following a bank robbery that took place Thursday morning.

According to Salisbury Police, F&M Bank on Jake Alexander Boulevard was robbed around 9:22 a.m.

Officers say a 60-year-old white male entered the bank and approached the counter. There were two tellers, including one who was in training, at the counter as he approached. The suspect passed a note, but did not display a gun.

The tellers gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, and he left the scene in a silver Honda CRV on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

A WBTV reporter on the scene saw an officer and a K-9 across the street from the bank searching nearby woods. Deputies from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were also looking in the same area.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

