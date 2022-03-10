Police: 1 dead, off-duty firefighter hurt in Salisbury neighborhood shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gunshots broke out in a Salisbury neighborhood Thursday morning, killing one and injuring an off-duty firefighter.

Officers were called around 8:50 a.m. to the 900 block of Sunset Drive, close to the Rolling Hills Golf Club and Jake Alexander Boulevard West.

“When the officers arrived on the scene they found two victims in the front yard, one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and one victim suffering from just one gunshot wound,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes.

One person was pronounced dead. His name will be released after the family has been notified.

An off-duty firefighter with Salisbury Fire Department was taken to an area hospital with injuries but is expected to be OK. His name is also being withheld.

Shooting investigation underway by @SalisburyNCPD in 900 blk Sunset Dr. Road blocked. Should have more details soon. One victim taken by ambulance. No word on condition. pic.twitter.com/lycJt5XcJY — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) March 10, 2022

Police say there is no public safety threat at this time.

“I do not have any information to provide as far as suspects are concerned, do not feel like right now that there is a public safety threat that is immediate that people should be concerned about,” Chief Stokes added.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.

