Middle school student charged for biting school resource officer

The juvenile at Erwin Middle School was charged with assault on a government official.
The juvenile at Erwin Middle School was charged with assault on a government official.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A middle school student in Rowan County was charged with assault after she allegedly bit a school resource officer.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s report, the incident happened on Wednesday morning at Erwin Middle School. School administrators noticed that several girls were missing. A deputy noticed a locked closet door in the girls locker room. Three girls then came out of the closet and were taken to the office.

One of the girls was “acting very erratic and agitated.” When the assistant principal wanted to search the student’s bookbag, the student “jumped up and stated that she was not putting up with this (expletives deleted) and left the building.”

The student then “stormed out of the principal’s office heading for the front door.” School resource officer Deputy Tommie Cato stopped the girl at the front door. The student then tried to leave through another door. At one point she allegedly threw items off of a table. As Deputy Cato was handcuffing the girl “to protect the safety of other students,” she allegedly bit him on the inside forearm. According to the report, the bite broke the skin, causing bleeding and bruising. Cato was also kicked in the groin by the student.

After the student was placed under arrest, deputies say they found three vaping devices in her bookbag. The student was charged with assault on a government official and resisting arrest. She was turned over to the custody of her mother.

Cato was treated and released at a medical clinic.

