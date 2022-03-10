2 pedestrians struck and killed at different Meck County locations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed after being struck by vehicles in different locations Wednesday night.
The first scene occurred at Nivens Road and West Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte around 8 p.m. One person was declared dead on the scene, according to Paramedics.
The second collision took place on South Polk at Lowery Street in Pineville around 7:40 p.m. ‘
Pineville Police say a woman was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. The driver remained on the scene and attempted CPR prior to Medic’s arrival. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.
More details will be provided when available.
