2 pedestrians struck and killed at different Meck County locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed after being struck by vehicles in different locations Wednesday night.

The first scene occurred at Nivens Road and West Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte around 8 p.m. One person was declared dead on the scene, according to Paramedics.

The second collision took place on South Polk at Lowery Street in Pineville around 7:40 p.m. ‘

Pineville Police say a woman was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. The driver remained on the scene and attempted CPR prior to Medic’s arrival. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Scene where a pedestrian was struck in Pineville (WBTV)

More details will be provided when available.

