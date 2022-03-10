Man indicted for murder, kidnapping following Pageland, S.C. mother’s disappearance

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) – A grand jury has indicted a man for murder following the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre Reid, a missing mother in South Carolina, prosecutors said.

According to Solicitor Will Rogers, Emmanuel Bedford was indicted on both murder and kidnapping charges Thursday morning by a Chesterfield County grand jury.

#BREAKING Emmanuel Bedford has been indicted for Kidnapping and Murder by a Chesterfield County grand jury in the disappearance of #DeidreReid



She has been missing since September 2021. #Pageland pic.twitter.com/iTUaFNWn7p — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) March 10, 2022

Bedford was previously charged with grand larceny and obstruction of justice in connection with Reid’s disappearance.

He is scheduled to be back in court during the week of April 4, 2022, to be arraigned, according to the solicitor.

Reid was reported missing from Pageland, S.C. on Sept. 3, 2021. Her family last heard from her the same day and she was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte.

She was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718. The car had a New York Giants tag on the front.

Family members say Reid was taking Bedford to the bus station. They also say he never got on a bus.

Bedford was taken into custody by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, before his extradition back to Pageland to face the charges.

The prosecution said Reid’s car was found on Sept. 5 in Aiken County, S.C.

The prosecutor said the car was found 11 miles away from where Emmanuel Bedford lived in Augusta, Georgia. Pieces of the bumper were also found on Bedford’s family’s land in Burke County.

SLED and Pageland PD connected with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office to retrieve the missing car.

When law enforcement got the car, they found blood in the passenger seat, according to the prosecutor.

According to the solicitor, evidence uncovered during the investigation led to Thursday’s indictments.

