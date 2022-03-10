NC DHHS Flu
Large water main break closes part of Lebanon Road in Mint Hill

The force of the water is throwing debris into the air and onto the roadway, law enforcement said.
A large water main break has blocked a portion of Lebanon Road in Mint Hill.
A large water main break has blocked a portion of Lebanon Road in Mint Hill.(Source: Mint Hill Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Lebanon Road is closed in Mint Hill Thursday afternoon due to a large water main break, authorities said.

According to Mint Hill Police, the break happened on Lebanon Road at Singletree Road. The force of the water is throwing debris into the air and onto the roadway, law enforcement said.

Lebanon Road is closed between Pine Lake Lane and Hidden Hills Lane, a social post from the Mint Hill Police Department stated. There was no estimate on when the road would reopen.

It’s the second major water main break to happen in Mecklenburg County communities on Thursday.

Crews continue to work to repair a water main break that shut down a portion of Central Avenue at Plaza Midwood in east Charlotte.

Related: Water main break closes part of Central Ave. in east Charlotte

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, a lane of Central Avenue was still closed between Hawthorne Avenue and Lamar Avenue as the work continued.

