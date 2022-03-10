How license-plate-reading technology leads to arrests of people who steal cars

(WBTV) - New technology that captures license plates and vehicle characteristics - not people or faces - is helping law enforcement agencies arrest people who are stealing cars in our communities.

Recently, a Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) camera was used when Alexander County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three people on stolen vehicle and drug possession charges.

The ALPR cameras help law enforcement investigate crime by providing objective evidence that can be transformed into actionable leads.

To proactively prevent crime from occurring, officials say the cameras will send a real-time alert to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted felony suspect vehicle from a state or national crime database enters the jurisdiction.

Officials say the cameras can also send real-time alerts if a vehicle associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver Alert is detected.

Flock Safety works with over 1,000 law enforcement agencies to solve hundreds of crimes every day.

Flock Safety communities have reported crime reductions of up to 70 percent. In some areas, that included an over 80 percent reduction in residential burglaries, over 40 percent reduction in robberies, and an over 30 percent reduction in violent crime.

