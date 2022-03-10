House fire purposefully ignited, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire that burned a vacant house Thursday was purposefully set, Charlotte Fire Department said.

Crews responded to the fire after 11 a.m. off the 200 block of Yeoman Road. Flames could be seen outside the single-story home, according to crews.

Update Structure Fire 200 block of Yeoman Rd; 30 firefighters controlled incident in 15 minutes; no injuries reported; fire is under investigations. https://t.co/Qh7IkmGn50 pic.twitter.com/41vO0KxiOU — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 10, 2022

CFD reported the blaze was controlled in 15 minutes by 30 firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

