House fire purposefully ignited, firefighters say

Flames could be seen outside the single-story home, according to crews.
A fire that burned a vacant house Thursday was purposefully set, Charlotte Fire Department said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST
Crews responded to the fire after 11 a.m. off the 200 block of Yeoman Road. Flames could be seen outside the single-story home, according to crews.

CFD reported the blaze was controlled in 15 minutes by 30 firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

