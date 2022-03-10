Habitual felon sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - According to a press release from the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office, Tony Hall of Kannapolis was convicted of several offenses in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court including felony second degree burglary, felony attempted first degree burglary, six counts of felony breaking/entering a motor vehicle, two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, three counts of felony breaking and/or entering, three counts of larceny after breaking and/or entering, felony larceny of a firearm, and felony possession of a weapon by prisoner.

Hall admitted his status as a habitual felon and the presiding judge sentenced him to a minimum of 87 months to a maximum of 117 months in prison.

On August 4, 2018, deputies were dispatched to N. Enochville Avenue in reference to a suspicious vehicle call. The vehicle was recently reported stolen. During the investigation, a vehicle pulled up to the deputies and a victim stated that someone had broken into his home. The deputies located a window frame that had been broken but no one was inside the home at the time. Deputies observed a male subject walking along 2nd Street and made voluntarily contact with him. A victim identified this subject as being the person inside the home. The male subject provided deputies a false name, but they determined he was Hall. Deputies located stolen items in a bag that Hall had in his possession. Deputies arrested Hall who then proceeded to attempt to break a window in a patrol vehicle.

On July 19-21, 2019, deputies responded to a larceny from an outbuilding on Spring Dale Avenue and Tanglewood Drive, along with a larceny of a vehicle. One victim stated that he noticed the doors open to his outbuilding and various items had been stolen. Another victim stated that he returned home to find an individual attempting to take tools from his garage. He was able to provide the suspect identification to deputies who later observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect who ran from the scene. Another victim stated that her car had been stolen from her driveway and the keys had been left in the cupholder. Deputies recovered the stolen vehicle the next day.

On October 25, 2019, detention center officers had collected various razors from inmates in the jail. An inmate turned in two razors and said that one of the razors belonged to Hall. One blade had been removed and replaced with tin foil. A video showed Hall and the other inmate in possession of the razors.

Hall had previously been convicted of felony second degree burglary, felony breaking and/or entering, and felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, among other convictions.

In the release, Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the work of Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Greene, the thorough investigation conducted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and the cooperation from the victims.

