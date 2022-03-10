NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Washington state sheriff's deputy pulls man from burning car

Body camera catches Washington state deputy's fiery rescue of man trapped in burning car.
Body camera catches Washington state deputy's fiery rescue of man trapped in burning car.
By Samantha Spitz
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNEWICK, Wash. (KEPR) – A Washington state sheriff’s deputy rushed to save a man trapped in a burning car when a good Samaritan stepped in to help. The dramatic rescue was caught on bodycam video.

Cpl. J.P. Benitez is the officer who made the rescue. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office released video Wednesday of Benitez’s heroic efforts.

Benitez said he was driving by and saw a burning SUV in a Rite Aid parking lot on Monday.

“As I got closer to the car, I noticed there was a figure in the front seat,” Benitez said.

Police said the driver was overdosing on drugs and was unconscious at the time. Without hesitation, Benitez rushed to pull the man out of the burning car.

“Got licked a little bit by the fire, but pulled back a little bit, just enough for me to get a good hold of the gentleman and pull him out of the car,” he said.

Juan Martinez, the man in the blue hoodie in the video, helped Benitez carry the man to safety.

“I saw him struggling, so I went to go help,” Martinez said. “So, that’s when I jumped in and grabbed him by the shoulders. He grabbed him by the shoulders. I grabbed him by the feet, and we just pulled him out because we thought the car was going to explode.”

Benitez said he was glad to have someone help him out.

“That’s kind of what it boils down to as far as us doing our job,” he said. “We can’t do this without the community.”

Benitez said any first responder would have done the same thing, he just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

“It’s something we do on a daily basis,” he said. “A lot of times it gets noticed, but a lot of times there aren’t people out there with cameras, and these body cams just give us another tool, another resource to show the public some of the things we’re exposed to.”

Police said the man pulled from the car was treated by medics and then taken into custody, possibly for drug-related charges. Benitez said he was not seriously injured in the fire.

Copyright 2022 KEPR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshots broke out in a Salisbury neighborhood Thursday morning, killing one and injuring an...
Police: 1 dead, off-duty firefighter hurt in Salisbury neighborhood shooting
Crews have responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County.
Deadly crash closed portion of southbound U.S. 321 in Lincoln County Thursday
Crews responded to a deadly crash on Old Mocksville Road in Rowan County early Thursday morning.
Troopers: Driver killed after car flips over, ends up in front yard of Rowan County home
It has been nearly three weeks since 15-year-old Martin Solano-Tashpulatova was shot and killed...
‘They set my baby up’: Mother wants justice after 15-year-old son shot, killed in northeast Charlotte
The situation began when authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home on Nims Street.
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Fort Mill, S.C.

Latest News

Carolina Panthers Regional Spelling Bee welcome N.C. and S.C. top student spellers
Carolina Panthers Regional Spelling Bee welcome N.C. and S.C. top student spellers
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub
Wawa is an all-day, every-day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel...
Wawa looks to open first store in North Carolina by 2024
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics’ lawsuit over abortion ban ‘effectively over’