NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Deadly wrong-way interstate crash in Ohio caught on camera

Toledo Police confirm two people are dead after a pursuit ends in a crash on I-75 near Alexis Road.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Police have confirmed two people are dead after a pursuit ended in a crash on an interstate highway in Ohio.

Toledo police told WTVG the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday on northbound lanes of Interstate 75, and the fiery collision was caught on an Ohio Department of Transportation camera.

ODOT released traffic camera footage showing the moment a wrong-way driver crashed into a semi on I-75 following a police pursuit. Two people were killed.

The police report states the driver led officers on a chase through residential streets after failing to pull over for a traffic stop.

Authorities said the driver was originally traveling on the right side of traffic, but the vehicle turned around near an exit ramp and started going southbound in northbound lanes.

The vehicle hit at least 2 tractor-trailers, killing the driver and passenger after they were ejected. The drivers of the commercial vehicles sustained minor injuries. The identities of those killed in the crash have not yet been released.

The road reopened hours after the crash happened.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshots broke out in a Salisbury neighborhood Thursday morning, killing one and injuring an...
Police: 1 dead, off-duty firefighter hurt in Salisbury neighborhood shooting
Crews have responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County.
Deadly crash closed portion of southbound U.S. 321 in Lincoln County Thursday
Crews responded to a deadly crash on Old Mocksville Road in Rowan County early Thursday morning.
Troopers: Driver killed after car flips over, ends up in front yard of Rowan County home
It has been nearly three weeks since 15-year-old Martin Solano-Tashpulatova was shot and killed...
‘They set my baby up’: Mother wants justice after 15-year-old son shot, killed in northeast Charlotte
The situation began when authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home on Nims Street.
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Fort Mill, S.C.

Latest News

Carolina Panthers Regional Spelling Bee welcome N.C. and S.C. top student spellers
Carolina Panthers Regional Spelling Bee welcome N.C. and S.C. top student spellers
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub
Wawa is an all-day, every-day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel...
Wawa looks to open first store in North Carolina by 2024
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics’ lawsuit over abortion ban ‘effectively over’