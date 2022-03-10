First Alert in place Friday night into Saturday with rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a rainy start to the day, the rain has moved out and only a few showers will be possible to wrap up our Wednesday.

Parts of the Charlotte Metro picked up over 2″ of rain last night through this morning, but we are much drier for any evening plans you may have. Although a few showers will be possible tonight into Thursday, most will stay dry and cool. Morning lows will bottom out in the 40s and afternoon highs will barely lift into the low 50s.

Southerly winds and some peaks of sunshine will boost high temperatures back into the 60s Friday afternoon, but the warm-up will be short-lived! Our next cold front will bring another round of precipitation to the area and usher in much cooler temperatures by the weekend... A First Alert is in place Friday night-Saturday as a result.

Expect rain to start off any Saturday morning plans, with a changeover to snow expected in our mountain communities. Although the precipitation will be short-lived for most, blustery and cold conditions will move in for the rest of the weekend. Highs in the 50s on Saturday will likely be reached in the morning as temperatures quickly drop over the course of the day. By 7pm, temperatures will be nearing 30 degrees, feeling more like the teens and twenties. Even colder temperatures will be around to start off Sunday morning before highs rebound back into the low-mid 50s by Sunday afternoon.

A gradual warming trend will then take us into the start and middle of next week!

Have a great week and stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

