NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert issued for Friday night into Saturday

We will wrap up this Thursday afternoon with a slight chance for some isolated showers.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cloudy, gray conditions will continue for this Thursday afternoon.

  • Rest of today: A few showers possible
  • Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog
  • First Alert Friday night: Partly sunny during the day.

We will wrap up this Thursday afternoon with a slight chance for some isolated showers otherwise cloudy skies with highs in the 40s and 50s. We’ll stay mostly cloudy for tonight with some areas of patch fog developing after midnight; expect lows in the 30s and 40s.

Hourly planner
Hourly planner(First Alert Weather)

Friday still looks dry and slightly warmer; expect more clouds than sunshine with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

We have a First Alert in place for late Friday night into Saturday for some heavy rain at times along with the possibility of some rumbles of thunder. As this system exits, snow showers look likely for the mountains. One to two inches of accumulation will be possible.

Futurecast
Futurecast(First Alert Weather)

The rest of Saturday will be windy and colder with mostly sunny skies and temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s and 30s.

Our Sunday morning will get off to a much colder start with clear skies and temperatures in the teens in the mountains and 20s across the piedmont. By Sunday afternoon, we’ll see plenty of sunshine, but highs will only make it into the 40s and 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Chances for showers will return on Wednesday with highs near 70 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit names Tangela Parker and Eric Parker - who are the couple charged in the murder -...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against couple, N.C. furniture plant in 2021 co-worker murder case
Madison Cawthorn, a 25-year-old Republican candidate for U.S. House in North Carolina’s 11th...
N.C Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged for driving with revoked license
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the...
Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run
Two cars became stuck in floodwaters on North Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte.
Cars stuck in floodwaters on N. Tryon St. in Charlotte metro area
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say officers were patrolling in search of a vehicle that was...
CMPD: Officer fires shot at driver who tried to drive toward police at southwest Charlotte motel

Latest News

We will wrap up this Thursday afternoon with a slight chance for some isolated showers.
First Alert issued for Friday night into Saturday
Temperatures are expected to be in the low 50s on Thursday.
Cool, damp Thursday before a First Alert for rain Friday night into Saturday
First Alert Thursday forecast
Cool, damp Thursday before a First Alert for rain Friday night into Saturday
First Alert Friday-Saturday
First Alert in place Friday night into Saturday with rain