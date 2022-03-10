First Alert issued for Friday night into Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cloudy, gray conditions will continue for this Thursday afternoon.

Rest of today: A few showers possible

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog

First Alert Friday night: Partly sunny during the day.

We will wrap up this Thursday afternoon with a slight chance for some isolated showers otherwise cloudy skies with highs in the 40s and 50s. We’ll stay mostly cloudy for tonight with some areas of patch fog developing after midnight; expect lows in the 30s and 40s.

Friday still looks dry and slightly warmer; expect more clouds than sunshine with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

We have a First Alert in place for late Friday night into Saturday for some heavy rain at times along with the possibility of some rumbles of thunder. As this system exits, snow showers look likely for the mountains. One to two inches of accumulation will be possible.

The rest of Saturday will be windy and colder with mostly sunny skies and temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s and 30s.

Our Sunday morning will get off to a much colder start with clear skies and temperatures in the teens in the mountains and 20s across the piedmont. By Sunday afternoon, we’ll see plenty of sunshine, but highs will only make it into the 40s and 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Chances for showers will return on Wednesday with highs near 70 degrees.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

