Deadly stray bullet shooting adds to disturbing trend of shots entering homes in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Violent crime is on the rise in Charlotte, as CMPD says overall gunshot cases are up 10 percent in 2022 from last year.

Assault with deadly weapons involving a gun are up 6 percent.

There was a shootout near the Horizons at Steele Creek apartments, located off Hillgrove Lane in the Steele Creek division, Saturday morning.

Police say the person who was shot and killed was inside his apartment and not the intended target.

Houses being shot into in Charlotte is a disturbing trend.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, CMPD officials spoke about the uptick in violent crime.

“A lot of times we see people who choose to be involved in disputes that escalate but he’s an innocent bystander that fell victim to this horrible crime,” Lt. Bryan Crum said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say James “Jimmy” Freiberg was inside his apartment when he was hit by a stray bullet after a shootout here over the weekend.

He was not the intended target.

“We do see a disturbing trend of people shooting into houses and I know there are patrol divisions as well as some of our specialized units that really have been focusing on the folks that are committing those crimes,” said Crum.

The most recent gun-related crime in Charlotte does not sit well with Curtis Hayes Jr., who has lost loved ones to gun violence.

“Here we are again, on a merry-go-round, trying to figure out what we need to do because crime is out of control in Charlotte,” Hayes said.

He wants a dialogue between the community and police and more attention in areas where we’re seeing violence.

“We have to get a heavy dose of community policing in these neighborhoods where these acts are happening at, and again I’m not just talking about monitoring the crime – but actually teaming up with some of these nonprofits,” Hayes said.

CMPD is asking the community to come forward with any information.

They’re looking for a dark grey or black Dodge Challenger or Charger believed to be the suspect’s car. Police say it will have extensive front-end damage - the right front headlight out - and possibly several bullet holes.

Police say, if you have any tips, you can contact Crimestoppers and stay anonymous.

At Wednesday morning’s news conference, CMPD also noted, in February alone, the University City Division of CMPD seized 30 guns through investigations that led to the arrest of numerous violent offenders.

While many guns seized were involved in crimes with adults, police say, it’s becoming more common for juveniles to be caught with firearms.

In at least one case, one child appeared on social media with a gun. Police are asking parents to lock up your guns at home so children can’t get them.

They also say you need to monitor what your kids are posting online.

Wednesday morning, CMPD did highlight some progress in getting unlawful guns off the street. They say officers have seized nearly 500 guns this year.

That’s a 14 percent increase from this time in 2021.

