Deadly crash closed portion of southbound U.S. 321 in Lincoln County Thursday

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a deadly two-vehicle crash on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County early Thursday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 321 near mile marker 26 shortly before 5 a.m. That is two miles before the Main Street exit for Lincolnton.

Troopers say a 2011 Ford Econoline van was stopped in the right lane of U.S. 321 South when a southbound 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer collided with it.

The driver of the van, Anthony Robert Valverde, 23, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Johnny Sain, 63, of Hendersonville, was not injured.

Authorities said the southbound lanes of U.S. 321 were closed in the area between Exit 28, which is U.S. 321 Business, and Exit 24, which N.C. 27/N.C. 150, for about three hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

