Cool, damp Thursday before a First Alert for rain Friday night into Saturday

Patchy clouds will hold tonight with lows in the cold 30s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There may not be a lot of rain around today – just a few spotty showers and drizzle – but there also won’t be much sunshine.

  • Not much rain, but not much sun today
  • Banking on milder temperatures Friday
  • Big rain, mountain snow early Saturday

Patchy clouds will hold tonight with lows in the cold 30s.

Friday may also be mostly dry and the afternoon looks breezy and, hopefully, much warmer with highs forecast to top out in the middle 60s. It’s a tricky forecast. If the clouds don’t break early enough, we could hold in the 50s. If they break earlier, Charlotte and neighborhoods to the south could push 70 degrees.

A First Alert is up for Friday night into Saturday with more rain. The rain will be very heavy early Saturday morning – there may even be a few stronger storms in the Piedmont  - before tapering down with sunshine returning for the afternoon hours. The rain will transition to snow in the mountains Saturday morning and some accumulation is likely, especially in higher elevations above 3,500 feet.

Once the rain ends Saturday morning, colder air will blow in on gusty winds. Piedmont-area highs will be in the 50s Saturday, but readings may fall into the 40s during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows Saturday night are forecast to drop into the lower 20s, as Daylight Saving Time kicks in early Sunday morning. Sunday will bring sunshine with highs again in the chilly 50s.

We’ll warm back into the 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

