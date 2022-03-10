Conover Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Truist Bank

NC DHHS Flu
Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at 1:55 p.m. at the Truist Bank on 1st Avenue S in Conover.
Photo of the suspect accused of robbing Truist Bank
Photo of the suspect accused of robbing Truist Bank(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Conover Police Department is looking for a man that is accused of robbing a Truist Bank at gunpoint on Wednesday.

According to law enforcement, the suspect handed the bank teller a note demanding money. The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and they left the bank.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 40s or early 50s, has a grey light beard, was wearing a black and red jacket, a black ballcap with a camo bill, a white shirt, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes. He left the scene in a silver Honda SUV and headed south.

If you have any information related to this case or recognize the suspect in the pictures please contact the Conover Police Department at 828-464-4698.

