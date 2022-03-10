NC DHHS Flu
CMS Superintendent: Security body scanners coming to 7 initial schools, others to get them in later phases

Clear backpacks will be piloted at two CMS schools where security body scanners are coming soon.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) is addressing school safety after 25 handguns were found in schools since Aug. 2021.

Building assessments were completed in several schools, and CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston says seven schools now have contracts for body scanners.

WBTV caught up with parents and students who are ready for a change.

“With everything that went on – not just at Hopewell but other schools with the increase in weapons found on campus, I do feel like CMS has taken their time to implement some safety precautions,” said LaTasha Earl.

Her son attends Hopewell High School where two handguns were found last year.

It’s one of two CMS schools where clear backpacks will be piloted, and coming soon, security body scanners.

“The safety of our kids - they’re not taking it seriously. Things should have been in place way before now, we’re almost at the end of the school year,” Earl said.

Superintendent Winston says these seven high schools now have contracts for the security body scanners:

  • Harding
  • Hopewell
  • Julius Chambers
  • West Charlotte
  • North Mecklenburg
  • Garinger
  • Mallard Creek

The goal is to install them around spring break April 11-18.

East Mecklenburg High School student Juan Torres Muñoz thinks overall, it’s a good idea.

“Schools like the older schools which have many campuses - have a big campus with many buildings—it’s going to be hard how that’s going to work,” said Torres Muñoz.

As a CMS Board of Education Student Advisor, Torres Muñoz says, violence at schools is a concern among peers. He and his parents are hopeful this will make a difference.

“Bringing a weapon is never the solution for anything,” said Torres Muñoz.

“I’m fine with body scanners, whatever it is that needs to be done for the safety of our kids,” Earl said.

The vendor will not only install, but train staff on how to use body scanners.

More are coming to schools in Phases 2 and 3. The state denied the district’s request to use American Rescue Plan funds for scanners, so they’ll use capital outlay funds.

