Charlotte’s season ends in 73-61 loss to Rice in C-USA second round

Despite a pair of double-doubles from seniors Austin Butler and Clyde Trapp, the Charlotte...
Despite a pair of double-doubles from seniors Austin Butler and Clyde Trapp, the Charlotte men's basketball team fell in the second round of the Conference USA Tournament against Rice, 73-61, on Wednesday at The Star at the Ford Center.(Charlotte 49ers/ Athletics | WBTV)
By Charlotte 49ers Athletics
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
This press release was provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

FRISCO, Texas – Despite a pair of double-doubles from seniors Austin Butler and Clyde Trapp, the Charlotte men’s basketball team fell in the second round of the Conference USA Tournament against Rice, 73-61, on Wednesday at The Star at the Ford Center.

Rice advances to play North Texas in Thursday’s quarterfinal round, while Charlotte’s season comes to a close.

Butler’s double-double included 16 points and 12 rebounds, with six of his boards coming on the offensive glass. The Latrobe, Pennsylvania native also ended the night with a pair of assists and a block.

Trapp scored 12 points and reeled in a game-high-tying 12 rebounds. On the defensive end, the Clemson transfer rejected a pair of shots and nabbed two steals.

Junior Jahmir Young became the first player since DeMarco Johnson in 1997-98 to scored in double-figures in every game for the Niners in a single season, finishing the night with 14 points.

The Niners threw the evening’s opening punch, jumping out to an early, 7-0, lead and holding onto an advantage for the contests first 10 minutes.

Rice recovered and punched back over the final half of the frame, taking a lead it wouldn’t relinquish and entering the locker room up, 32-25.

Over the course of the second half Rice held control, upping its lead to as many 18, before withstanding a number of CLT comeback bids to leave The Star with a 12-point victory.

