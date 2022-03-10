Charlotte women’s basketball living up to expectations, but it hasn’t been easy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A big shout out to the Charlotte women’s basketball team as last Saturday, they beat Southern Miss to claimed the Conference USA regular season championship... their first outright title since 2003.

“This was really hard earned,” said Charlotte head coach Cara Consuegra. “It didn’t come easy. We won some games that were so difficult over the course of the season and these kids earned it. I told them in the locker room to enjoy it. These moments don’t come easy. We were 4-6 at Christmas. We were 4-6 y’all.”

The Niners were picked to win the league title before the season, but in that 4-6 start was an embarrassing 89-33 defeat to North Carolina. That could have easily shook the confidence of this team, but the seniors stepped up in a big way to get the squad back on track.

“Without them having my back, buying in, believing that we could still win this thing regardless of what we went through, that’s really important to reflect back on,” said coach.

It’s a senior class and coaching staff that garnered 8 postseason C-USA honors including player of the year (Octavia Jett-Wilson) and defensive player of the year (KeKe McKinney). Those 8 honors are also another record for this program.

But with all the success that they have had, there is still more to do. At 19-9 and regular season champs, the ladies know they will have a big target on their backs at the conference tournament. But that’s nothing new as they have taken everyone’s best shot all season and it has them ready for the next challenge.

“We feel like we are tournament tested,” said coach. “Now it’s time to turn the page. It’s hard to think of a scenario that we haven’t seen and through most of those scenarios, we’ve succeeded so I think it helps our confidence, it helps in our belief of each other, and I certainly believe it will pay off in tournament time.”

Charlotte will begin their run at the Conference USA tourney Thursday at noon when they take on Rice.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.