Charlotte church to give away $10,000 in gas with ‘Gas on God’ weekend event

The event is called "Gas on God" and it is planned for Saturday, March 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mobil Gas Station at 3814 Brookshire Boulevard, in Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte church is looking to give back to the community with a two-hour event giving away $10,000 worth of gas this weekend.

According to a press release, Kingdom City Church is giving away a total of $10,000 in gas, as well as drive-up prayer, shopping gift cards, and encouragement to those who desire it during such trying times.

The event is called “Gas on God” and it is planned for Saturday, March 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mobil Gas Station at 3814 Brookshire Boulevard, in Charlotte.

Organizers say the line will begin at North Linwood Avenue. Drivers are advised to follow the signs to receive free gas for their vehicles.

The church’s pastor, Prophet Brian Carn, that it’s “imperative for the church to give back to the community with things that we all take for granted such as a full tank of gas, especially during these current times of such high gas prices in our nation.”

The gas giveaway is located less than a mile from Kingdom City Church at 3409 Brookshire Boulevard), which is the headquarters of City Church International Fellowship with locations throughout the United States.  

