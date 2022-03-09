NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against couple, N.C. furniture plant in 2021 co-worker murder case

The lawsuit names Tangela Parker and Eric Parker - who are the couple charged in the murder - as well as TCS Designs Inc., a furniture wholesaler in Hickory, and its owner.
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the case of the 2021 murder of a woman at a furniture plant in Hickory, North Carolina.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the case of the 2021 murder of a woman at a furniture plant in Hickory, North Carolina.

The lawsuit names Tangela Parker and Eric Parker - who are the couple charged in the murder - as well as TCS Designs Inc., a furniture wholesaler in Hickory, and its owner.

Related: Attorney: Woman gets $250K bond, house arrest in court appearance for murder case at N.C. furniture plant

Tangela Parker is accused of shooting her co-worker Michelle Marlow at TCS Designs Inc. in Hickory on Jan. 13, 2021 and fleeing the state with her husband Eric.

In Sept. 2021, Tangela was granted $250,000 bond with house arrest in a court appearance, her attorney confirmed. Marlow’s family says they were devastated that Tangela Parker was granted bond.

Extradited couple appear before judge in connection with January murder in Hickory

Tangela’s attorney says Tangela can only leave the house for doctor visits, attorney visits and court. The attorney says the defense agreed to have her under electronic monitoring, which means an ankle monitor.

Tangela Parker and her husband Eric are both under indictment.

Eric Parker faces an indictment as an accessory after the fact. He’s accused of helping Tangela Parker escape. Both were found and arrested in Arizona in July 2021.

‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in Arizona

In Aug. 2021, they were flown back to North Carolina as part of the extradition process. Taxpayers footed the $4,000 bill to bring them back.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars became stuck in floodwaters on North Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte.
Cars stuck in floodwaters on N. Tryon St. in Charlotte metro area
Madison Cawthorn, a 25-year-old Republican candidate for U.S. House in North Carolina’s 11th...
N.C Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged for driving with revoked license
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the...
Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run
Michael Connor, Jr., was shot and killed on March 3. Police are looking for the person...
Family, friends seek justice in case of murdered Salisbury man

Latest News

Deadly stray bullet shooting adds to disturbing trend of shots entering homes in Charlotte
Deadly stray bullet shooting adds to disturbing trend of shots entering homes in Charlotte
2 pedestrians struck and killed at different Meck County locations
2 pedestrians struck and killed at different Meck County locations
CMPD: Officer fires shot at driver who tried to drive toward police at southwest Charlotte motel
CMPD: Officer fires shot at driver who tried to drive toward police at southwest Charlotte motel
Talk about it: Conversations about domestic violence sparked after murder-suicide in Union Co.
Talk about it: Conversations about domestic violence sparked after murder-suicide in Union Co.
Erica Thomas Union County
Talk about it: Conversations about domestic violence sparked after murder-suicide in Union Co.