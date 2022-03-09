Wrongful death lawsuit filed against couple, N.C. furniture plant in 2021 co-worker murder case

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the case of the 2021 murder of a woman at a furniture plant in Hickory, North Carolina.

The lawsuit names Tangela Parker and Eric Parker - who are the couple charged in the murder - as well as TCS Designs Inc., a furniture wholesaler in Hickory, and its owner.

Tangela Parker is accused of shooting her co-worker Michelle Marlow at TCS Designs Inc. in Hickory on Jan. 13, 2021 and fleeing the state with her husband Eric.

In Sept. 2021, Tangela was granted $250,000 bond with house arrest in a court appearance, her attorney confirmed. Marlow’s family says they were devastated that Tangela Parker was granted bond.

Tangela’s attorney says Tangela can only leave the house for doctor visits, attorney visits and court. The attorney says the defense agreed to have her under electronic monitoring, which means an ankle monitor.

Tangela Parker and her husband Eric are both under indictment.

Eric Parker faces an indictment as an accessory after the fact. He’s accused of helping Tangela Parker escape. Both were found and arrested in Arizona in July 2021.

In Aug. 2021, they were flown back to North Carolina as part of the extradition process. Taxpayers footed the $4,000 bill to bring them back.

