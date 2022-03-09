Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman has died, making her the second person to die from a shooting that left three other people injured in Chester County on Sunday.

Shonta Neely, a victim from the shooting on March 6, died from her injuries Wednesday afternoon. She was 31 years old.

“Vangereil Miller’s blatant disregard for human life has claimed another victim,” a press release from Chester County Sheriff’s Office read.

Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the shooting. He is described as 5-foot-10 and approximately 155 pounds.

Miller has received new charges for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office went out to the area of Powell Drive, off Harvey Neely Road, on Sunday, March 6 around 12:30 a.m.

Initially, one person was pronounced dead on the scene and four others with “substantial” injuries were taken to a hospital before deputies arrived. Authorities identified the first victim as Kevin Feaster. Two of the four people who were wounded in the shooting were released from the hospital.

Neely was pronounced dead on Wednesday, leaving one other person who remains in the hospital.

Authorities said they believe the motive for the deadly shooting originated from a previous dispute between the suspected shooter and the first victim in May 2020.

Deputies have obtained warrants for Miller for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Additional charges are forthcoming.

According to the sheriff’s office, Miller is currently out on bond for the following charges:

Attempted murder in February 2020

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime in February 2020

Attempted murder in May 2020

Malicious injury to property in May 2020

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime in May 2020

Authorities consider Miller to be armed and dangerous and are reminding people to be vigilant, and if they see Miller do not approach him, but instead call the police.

“Definitely lock your doors, secure your cars, secure your firearms. Good general tips but of course very important now,” said Grant Suskin, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office PIO.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call either 911 or (803) 385-5433. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Midlands Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Vangereil Miller. Tips are anonymous. You can leave a tip in one of three ways. 1. Use the P3 Tips app on Apple or Android Devices 2. Go to CrimeSC.com 3. Call (888-274-6372)

