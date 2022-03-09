NC DHHS Flu
U.S. House passes bill condemning bomb threats against HBCUs

Neither institution received threats this week but both schools are continuing safety protocols...
Neither institution received threats this week but both schools are continuing safety protocols and reviewing bomb threat procedures.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTV) - A bipartisan resolution that condemns recent bomb threats against Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) was passed by the U.S. House on Tuesday.

H.Con.Res.70 condemns threats of violence against HBCUs and reaffirms support for the universities and their students.

Among those who celebrated the passage is N.C. Congresswoman Alma Adams and the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus.

“I’m proud of the House for passing H. Con. Res. 70, a resolution that condemns the despicable, cowardly bomb threats to Historically Black Colleges and Universities on multiple days this year,” Adams, founder and co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus said. “These threats were hate crimes. They were acts of terror. As a proud HBCU alumnae and professor, I know HBCUs can overcome any challenge, but those challenges shouldn’t include violence. Terrorism and racism have no place on college campuses – or anywhere else.”

More than 30 HBCUs in the U.S., including multiple in N.C., have received bomb threats over the past few months.

“In addition to this resolution, we have put forward legislation to help safeguard our campuses – the IGNITE HBCU and MSI Excellence Act,” Adams said. “This bill allows HBCUs to apply for grants to improve their campus infrastructure, including the installation of necessary security features that would keep students and faculty safe. While today’s resolution rightly honors our hallowed institutions, we must also honor them with action – by passing IGNITE.”

