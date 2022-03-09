NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A plane carrying former President Donald Trump was forced to make an emergency landing in New Orleans last weekend after suffering engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico.

The details of the emergency landing, first reported by Politico, were confirmed Wednesday by a person familiar with the incident who was not authorized to speak publicly about it and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The engine failure occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday as the former president was traveling on a donor’s private plane from a Republican National Committee donor retreat in New Orleans back to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. One of the plane’s engines failed roughly 75 miles (120 kilometers) after leaving New Orleans Lakefront Airport, according to the person familiar with the incident.

Trump was traveling with advisers, a Secret Service detail and support staff.

A Trump spokesperson confirmed there was an emergency landing but declined to comment further.

Trump had been in New Orleans to speak to top Republican donors at a private gathering at the Four Seasons hotel. After the emergency landing, Trump’s team secured another donor’s private plane, and the former president ultimately made it to Mar-a-Lago early the next morning.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshots broke out in a Salisbury neighborhood Thursday morning, killing one and injuring an...
Police: 1 dead, off-duty firefighter hurt in Salisbury neighborhood shooting
Crews have responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County.
Deadly crash closed portion of southbound U.S. 321 in Lincoln County Thursday
Crews responded to a deadly crash on Old Mocksville Road in Rowan County early Thursday morning.
Troopers: Driver killed after car flips over, ends up in front yard of Rowan County home
Erica Thomas Union County
Talk about it: Conversations about domestic violence sparked after murder-suicide in Union Co.
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Photos appear to show breakup of 40-mile Russian convoy
It has been nearly three weeks since 15-year-old Martin Solano-Tashpulatova was shot and killed...
“They set my baby up”: Mother speaks about 15-year-old son’s killing
The Russian request announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its deputy U.N. ambassador...
UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in Ukraine
Emmanuel Bedford was previously charged with grand larceny and obstruction of justice in...
Man indicted for murder, kidnapping following Pageland, S.C. mother’s disappearance