Lancaster County Schools to appeal fiscal watch issued by S.C. Department of Education

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster County Schools is appealing a declaration by the The South Carolina Department of Education to place the school district on fiscal watch.

The news came Wednesday, as the South Carolina Department of Education put Lancaster County Schools on fiscal watch based on audits, according to the agency.

The department sent a letter on Feb. 28 stating they were officially putting the district on notice for the fiscal watch. The letter says Superintendent Jonathan Phipps was told on Feb 9 that there was a fiscal declaration pending.

As a sign of strong support, the Lancaster County School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to support the appeal. The appeal will be heard by the State Board on April 12, in Columbia.

Under state law, a declaration of fiscal watch shall be declared if “the department identifies significant deficiencies, material weaknesses… which, in the opinion of the department… has, or could have, a significant effect on the financial condition of the district.”

A fiscal watch is the lowest declaration for the state department. There are two other “escalating levels of fiscal and budgetary concern” including fiscal caution, the intermediate level and fiscal emergency, the most severe.

Each level, according to the state department, has conditions where the state superintendent can declare a level of concern and require districts to develop and submit a financial recovery plan to the SCDE.

A Feb. 28 letter to Lancaster County Schools from the S.C. Department of Education stated the district is on fiscal watch. (Source: Submitted)

That is what is happening here. State Superintendent Molly Spearman’s letter says the district has 60 days from the declaration date, Feb. 28, to send a recovery plan. This plan should outline corrections to fix the issues that led to the state’s fiscal watch declaration in the first place.

State officials will submit a letter to the district stating whether the proposal is approved or denied after receiving and reviewing the plan. A denied plan means the district would have to go back and make updates to its plan.

Lancaster County Schools, the letter states, will not be released from fiscal watch “in the same fiscal year” the declaration was made.

In the statewide program conditions packet, there are several reasons why a district could be issued one of the levels. Those reasons are:

Upon review of the district’s annual audit, the department determines financial practices occurring outside of acceptable accounting standards exist

The district submits an annual audit more than 60 days after the Dec. 1 deadline

There is any type of ongoing, related investigation by any state or federal law enforcement agency or any other investigatory agency of the state

An outside, independent auditing firm declares that a school district’s financial records are unauditable

The department identifies significant deficiencies, material weaknesses, direct and material legal noncompliance, or management letter comments which, in the opinion of the department, the aggregate effect of the reported issues has, or could have, a significant effect on the financial condition of the district

Sen. Michael Johnson sent a letter to Phipps saying he was “shocked” to learn about the fiscal watch declaration since the school district had not contacted him.

Johnson is asking for a written statement from the district with a timeline of events for when it became aware of the issues and what corrective action it has already taken. He wants this statement within the next 10 days.

Sen. Michael Johnson sent a letter to Lancaster County Schools' superintendent after the district was placed on fiscal watch. (Source: Submitted)

“I am sure the district and Board of Trustees takes this issue seriously and is feverishly working to fix any and all issues,” Johnson says in the letter.

The Lancaster County School Board feels strongly that the material weakness noted in the district audit does not represent a significant effect on the financial condition of the District.

Board Chair Janice Dabney presided over Thursday’s vote by the Lancaster County School District Board of Trustees.

“While I disagree with the State Department’s declaration, I am pleased that my fellow board members and the district administration could come together to provide answers to the public. The District’s finances remain strong and are in excellent condition and I look forward to addressing the grounds of our appeal directly to the State Board members in Columbia. The Board will continue to show our dedication to the community by remaining transparent with our actions and I am proud to be part of this Board’s effort in that regard,” Dabney said.

According to the Board of Trustees, as evidenced by the latest audit, “the unassigned General Fund fund balance as of June 30, 2021, amounts to over 17% of General Fund expenditures, which is more than double the 8% that the State Department requires school districts to maintain.”

The press release goes on to state other factors for the appeal.

“The weakness in internal controls noted in our annual audit was due to an internal process of reconciling our Food Service capital assets, which represent only about one-half of one percent of the District’s total capital assets. The adjustments required as a result of our audit were less than one-tenth of one percent of total District capital assets. No theft, misappropriation or fraud found or alleged but the outstanding issues were attributed to the accounting adjustments required to record the assets in our financial software from our fixed asset software. The majority of school districts in our state report their Food Service fund in a different manner than Lancaster County School District does. Due to the District’s reporting method, our auditor was obligated to include this finding in our annual audit. Had the same weakness in internal control been discovered in the audit of a district identical to ours but using the alternate method of reporting Food Service operations, a finding would not have been reported at all. Lancaster County School District maintains that these adjustments have no significant effect on the financial condition of the District and want to ensure the taxpayers great care is taken to properly handle all fund in our stewardship. Additional measures in our capital asset reconciliation procedure have been put in place to ensure that all required adjustments to the financial systems will be made moving forward.”

The South Carolina State Board of Education is expected to hear the appeal on April 12 in Columbia.

