Rowan County Health Department provides COVID update, advice on masks

Rowan County has now transitioned to a “Low/Green” category, meaning there's a low level of COVID spread.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan County Health Dept: Late last week and as a result of the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to decrease, the CDC released a new color-coded system to inform people whether it is safe within their county to go without a mask. Under this color-coded system, people who live in green counties with low COVID-19 levels no longer need to wear masks.

People who are at high risk and live in yellow counties, where there’s a medium COVID-19 level, should consult with their doctor about wearing a mask. Whereas people who live in red counties, where high COVID-19 levels still exist, should continue to wear masks in indoor public places and schools.

Here in Rowan County, we have now transitioned to a “Low/Green” category. While this means that our level of community transmission is much lower and that our citizens no longer  need to wear masks indoors, we encourage each individual to take special precautions based on their own individual health situation.

Also as we go forward, we continue to encourage everybody to do their part by getting vaccinated or boosted--for we know  that these two preventative measures are the best ways to build immunity and to prevent severe illness and hospitalization. Also if you should start feeling sick, we continue to encourage you to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible so you can receive therapeutics to prevent severe illness and/or hospitalization.

In closing, we would like to celebrate that just last week 149 Rowan County citizens received their first COVID-19 vaccine and 336 citizens received their second vaccine dose! In addition to this, 539 citizens received their booster shot.  Thanks so much to everyone for continuing to do your part to help our community get healthier and to slowly overcome this pandemic!!

For more information and for updates on our local conditions, please visit.

Rowan County COVID-19 Case Information: https://bit.ly/rowan-covid19-hub

