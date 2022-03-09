Police: Gastonia man dies after DWI crash, driver charged with second-degree murder

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Gastonia police said a passenger died following a vehicle crash last month where the driver was behind the wheel while intoxicated.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, first responders were called to the intersection of South Clay Street and West Third Avenue around 2 a.m. on Feb. 28 after a Honda Accord struck a telephone pole and then a tree.

The driver, 29-year-old Onkevious D. Thomas, of Gastonia, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said. Officers determined that he was driving while intoxicated and charged him with several traffic offenses, including DWI, according to the GPD.

As the investigation into the crash continued, officers were told that a man who was a passenger in the Honda walked away from the collision prior to the arrival of police and fire and rescue. An attempt to locate the man with a K-9 officer was unsuccessful.

Several hours later, police said they were notified that 31-year-old Travis DeQuan Sharpe, also of Gastonia, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital after having a “medical event” at home.

According to Gastonia Police, Sharpe died in the ambulance while on the way to the hospital. Investigators later determined that he was the passenger who walked away from the Honda after the crash.

Police said that Thomas has now been charged with second-degree murder and DWI in connection with Sharpe’s death. He was booked into the Gaston County jail on March 7, according to online records.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.