Parent charged for damaging school bus in Rock Hill, claimed child didn’t get time to board

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A parent in Rock Hill has been charged after damaging a school bus and causing disorderly conduct, the Rock Hill Police Department says.

Crystal Boger was charged with damage of property and disorderly conduct after officers say she caused a scene, claiming the bus driver didn’t give her elementary school child enough time to get on the bus.

Officials said Boger went to the school and started yelling at the driver with kids still on the bus. When the driver tried to close the bus door, Boger began trying to rip the doors open and damaged the bus.

The damages are estimated to be a few hundred dollars.

