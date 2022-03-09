CMPD: Officer fires shot at driver who tried to drive toward police at southwest Charlotte motel

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say an officer fired a shot at a driver who tried to run over a police officer in southwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say officers were patrolling in search of a vehicle that was reported as an unauthorized use and taken off of Farmhurst Drive recently.

Officers identified a vehicle that matched the same description of the victim’s vehicle at an extended stay motel.

Police say an officer matched the VIN to the car while other officers were speaking to the two people inside the vehicle. Upon approach, police say one passenger got out of the car and ran away.

Officers tried to detain the driver of the car, but police say the driver tried to run over one officer.

At that time, police say the officer fired a shot toward the driver, but the driver drove off in a grey Ford Fusion.

Right now, officers are actively looking for that driver.

No officer was injured, and no one is in custody at this time. Officers currently do not believe that anyone was shot.

The situation is unfolding on Nations Ford Road before 6 p.m.

CMPD is leading this active and ongoing investigation. This is not an SBI led investigation because police say no one was struck by an officer’s discharged firearm that they know of at this time.

Luis Peralta said he had booked a room at the City Inn and planned to stay at the hotel Wednesday night. He said he booked his room and left the building shortly before the incident unfolded.

“Thank God we left,” Peralta told WBTV.

Albert Janey, a southwest Charlotte resident, said he lives near the shooting site and has heard about violence in the area in the past. He noted that he was still concerned about what happened Wednesday night.

“A stray bullet could hit anywhere, somebody driving past or somebody sitting over here or wherever you know. Bullets don’t have names. They can take lives,” said Janey.

The public can leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

