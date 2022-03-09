NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Matthews Police searching for two women accused of spending over $37K in credit card transactions

Suspects Matthews Police are searching for
Suspects Matthews Police are searching for(Matthews Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women are being searched for by the Matthews Police Department after allegedly using a stolen credit card to make fraudulent purchases at a Lowe’s store.

Photos of women were caught on surveillance cameras at the store on Matthews Township Parkway on Feb. 3.

The women are also suspected of committing several other fraudulent transactions with stolen credits that total over $37,000.

If anyone knows their identity or has any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Dan Townsend at dtownsend@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6708.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit names Tangela Parker and Eric Parker - who are the couple charged in the murder -...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against couple, N.C. furniture plant in 2021 co-worker murder case
Madison Cawthorn, a 25-year-old Republican candidate for U.S. House in North Carolina’s 11th...
N.C Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged for driving with revoked license
Two cars became stuck in floodwaters on North Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte.
Cars stuck in floodwaters on N. Tryon St. in Charlotte metro area
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the...
Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say officers were patrolling in search of a vehicle that was...
CMPD: Officer fires shot at driver who tried to drive toward police at southwest Charlotte motel

Latest News

Police were called to F&M Bank in Salisbury after it was robbed Thursday morning.
Police: Bank robbed on Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury
Shavonya Denise Pride was arrested Wednesday for ill treatment of animals.
Police, animal control seize dogs living in ‘deplorable’ conditions from Rock Hill, S.C. home
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Man indicted for murder, kidnapping following Pageland, S.C. mother’s disappearance
Gunshots broke out in a Salisbury neighborhood Thursday morning, killing one and injuring an...
Police: 1 dead, off-duty firefighter hurt in Salisbury neighborhood shooting
Water main break closes part of Central Ave. in east Charlotte
Water main break closes part of Central Ave. in east Charlotte