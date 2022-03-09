Matthews Police searching for two women accused of spending over $37K in credit card transactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women are being searched for by the Matthews Police Department after allegedly using a stolen credit card to make fraudulent purchases at a Lowe’s store.

Photos of women were caught on surveillance cameras at the store on Matthews Township Parkway on Feb. 3.

The women are also suspected of committing several other fraudulent transactions with stolen credits that total over $37,000.

If anyone knows their identity or has any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Dan Townsend at dtownsend@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6708.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.